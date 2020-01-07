U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Submits His Resignation 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Submits His Resignation The Republican congressman from California pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds about a month ago.

