Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Military Contractor Killed In Iraq From Sacramento

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Military Contractor Killed In Iraq From Sacramento

Military Contractor Killed In Iraq From Sacramento

The military contractor who was killed last month in Iraq — an attack that set off the latest round of violence between the U.S. and Iran — was from the Sacramento area.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Military contractor slain in Iraq buried in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A U.S. military contractor who was killed in a rocket attack in Iraq last...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

WestieJoey

Joey Westie RT @WayneDupreeShow: For common-sense Americans who have not been told this by the U.S. media A U.S. contractor was killed on a K1 militar… 7 minutes ago

EKLOCYRAG

No Name Please RT @karenamyatt: @EKLOCYRAG There was a story just published in WaPo identifying a contractor, US citizen born in Iraq. He was killed last… 10 minutes ago

CRZYRedHead2018

BlueEyedRedhead RT @1776Stonewall: There was the attack of the embassy. a few days before that they killed an American civilian contractor. A few days befo… 10 minutes ago

proudnana_3

Eileen Newell RT @tonsalltv: AHEAD on @FOX40: Neighbors remember a Sacramento military contractor killed in Iraq. Nawres Waleed Hamid's death is thought… 13 minutes ago

DarnellB2232

Darnell @MMFlint U trust Iran will keep it's promises? U have really lost it. Have you forgotten that a US civilian contr… https://t.co/fBNFHQuWJJ 15 minutes ago

karenamyatt

Karen Myatt @EKLOCYRAG There was a story just published in WaPo identifying a contractor, US citizen born in Iraq. He was kill… https://t.co/k5ajlLSkxy 20 minutes ago

tonsalltv

Sonseeahray Tonsall AHEAD on @FOX40: Neighbors remember a Sacramento military contractor killed in Iraq. Nawres Waleed Hamid's death is… https://t.co/xuD3VyWgnW 26 minutes ago

surf_witch

รยгŦ ฬเtςђ 🏄🏽‍♀️🏴‍☠️☠️ @gearsofthebeast @DanLamothe @StrickerNonpro American Contractor killed Dec 26- in Iraq Which Trump used 2 justify… https://t.co/WBKkg09eN9 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.