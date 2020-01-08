Global  

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq

Iran Attacks Military Bases Housing US Troops in Iraq.

Iran targeted U.S. troops in Al Asad and Erbil military bases with missile strikes .

In retaliation for the U.S. killing of Iran's General Qassem Soleimani.

More than a dozen missiles were launched.

The Al Asad base holds about 1,500 U.S. and coalition forces.

No casualties have been reported.

U.S. troops had enough warning and were able to reach shelters.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a tweet, President Trump told the public that "All is well!".

All is well!

Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq.

Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now, President Trump, via Twitter .

So far, so good!

We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!

, President Trump, via Twitter .

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted the country does "not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."
