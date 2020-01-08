22 dogs rescued from Bethel hoarding situation, one reunited with family after two-year absence

We went through the house.Outside.
I've never seenanything quite like this."this."NEW AT 11.
21 DOGSRESCUED..
FROM A CLERMONTCOUNTY HOME..THESE PICTURESSHOW THE LIVING CONDITIONSINSIDE THAT HOME OVER THEWEEKEND.OFFICIALS SAY IT'S ONEOF THE WORST CASES THEY'VESEEN.THROUGH IT ALL..
A STORYOF HOPE.9 ON YOUR SIDE'S JAKE RYLE WASTHE ONLY LOCAL REPORTER THERETONIGHT FOR A REUNION MORETHAN TWO YEARS IN THE MAKING.SHAKING..
OFF THE PAST.PAST.FOR AMBER FRALEY.."Duke, Come here.
SHE'SHOPEFUL THIS THREE-LEGGEDFRIEND..
IS HER DUKE..
THEIRFAMILY'S DOG WHICH DISAPPEAREDTWO YEARS AGO.BUT..
AFTER AQUICK MEET UP.."This one is not Duke.
Idon't think."THIS..
IS ONE OF22 DOGS RESCUED FROM A HOME INBETHEL..
THE HOMEOWNER ISFACING CHARGES..INSIDE..INSIDE.."Old newspaper, dried feces.Rodent droppings.
Not livableconditions for anything.
Andthere were two dead dogs downthere.MOST OF THE DOGS..
BELOWAVERAGE IN WEIGHT..
ONE HAS ATUMOR GROWTH..GROWTH.."Awful.
I put vapor rub undermy nostrils.
It's somethingcoroners do with dead bodies.It smelled of ammonia from allthe cat litter."THIS LITTLEGUY..
NOT DUKE.
BUT WILL BE UPFOR ADOPTION SOON.SOON."This family was hopeful thatthe one would be theres.
Nowthey're saying there may be awhite patch on his chest."chest."RYLE/@JAKEWCPOO "the family says they're notgiving up hope.
They're goingto the second location, theClermont County AnimalShelter, and we're taggingalong!"INSIDE THE ANIMALSHELTER..THIS GERMANSHEPHERD..
WITH A WHITE PATCHON HIS CHEST..
IS READY TOMAKE A DEBUT.IN THROUGH THEDOOR HE GOES..GOES..'Duke, Duke!
Hi"AND IT DIDN'TTAKE LONG..LONG..That's Duke.
That's him"FORTHIS FAMILY.., "He was our best friend.
Hewas our family.
He was with usall the time."TO GET A LITTLEBIT OF THEIR LIFE BACK.BACK."I can't believe this.
After2-3 years."AN ADOPTION..
TURNSTO REDEMPTION.REDEMPTION."It's heartbreaking."ASFRALEY..
GETS A HAPPY ENDING.ENDING."I can't imagine what he'sbeen through"THE ROAD ISN'TOVER FOR DUKE..
GETTING HIMBACK TO A HEALTHY WEIGHT.WEIGHT.Get him better, and get himhome."BUT THE NEXT CHAPTER..HIS GREATEST..
WILL BE IN HISOLD HOME..HOME.., "Get him home with ourfamily."