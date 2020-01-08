22 dogs rescued from Bethel hoarding situation, one reunited with family after two-year absence

Clermont County officials call it one of the worst incidents of animal hoarding they've ever seen.

22 dogs,and nearly 50 animals in total, including cats, ferrets, guinea pigs and horses rescued from horrible conditions.

Crews found the animals living in their own feces with old newspaper as bedding.

Some of the older animals have tumors and indications of hip displaysia, and two dead dogs were found on the property.

“In an animal hoarding situation, I feel like if you need help, the rescue community, animal lovers are out there to help," Lisa Rabanus said.

"We’ll bend over backwards to get a nice place for the animals.

We’ll find, we’ll make room.

You have to ask for help.

These people didn’t ask for help.

You need to punish them to a certain extent to make sure they know there’s a problem, and that it doesn’t happen again.”