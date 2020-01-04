Global  

Biden condemns Trump's Iran strike

Former U.S. Vice President and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden on Tuesday in New York City strongly condemned the air strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, saying President Donald Trump&apos;s decision was &apos;dangerously incompetent&apos;.

Colette Luke has more.
Iran crisis: 'So far so good!' Trump tweets after missile strike on US Iraq bases

'We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!' president says
Independent - Published

Biden, Sanders flex foreign policy muscles in 2020 U.S. Democratic race after Iran strike

U.S. Democratic presidential front-runners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders have seized on the killing of...
Reuters - Published


Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' [Video]Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted U.S. president Donald Trump for his decision to kill Iran&apos;s Qasem Soleimani, resulting in escalating tensions..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published

Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans [Video]Trump says he 'terminated' top Iran general to thwart attack on Americans

Iran promised vengeance after a U.S. air strike in Baghdad on Friday killed Qassem Soleimani, Tehran&apos;s most prominent military commander and the architect of its growing influence in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:19Published

