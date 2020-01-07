Wall Street Slips With Investor Focus On Middle East

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes declined on Tuesday as investor caution persisted amid the U.S.-Iran standoff, and energy shares fell as oil prices gave back some recent gains.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) declined with oil prices, which had rallied in recent days on escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran following the killing of a top Iranian military commander by the United States last week.