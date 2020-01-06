Global  

Iraq wants US troops to leave their country

Iraq wants US troops to leave their country

Iraq wants US troops to leave their country

Iraq’s parliament called for U.S. and other foreign troops to leave their country.

This comes after the U.S. killed a top Iranian general and President Donald Trump threatens Iran.

According to Reuters, Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites Tehran retaliates against the U.S. An Iranian government minister denounced Trump as a “terrorist in a suit” after his threats.

Iran then said it was taking a step back from commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal with six major powers.
0
