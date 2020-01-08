|
Three Britons among 176 dead after Ukrainian plane crashes in Iran
|
A Ukrainian plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran's main airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board, state TV reported.
The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital.
The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, the TV reported, without elaborating.
An investigation team was at the site of the crash in the south-western outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.
