Grenade attack on police in Kashmir leaves 2 civilians injured

At least two civilians were injured after militants hurled a grenade on security personnel in the north Indian state of Kashmir on January 8.

Officials said the grenade, which was thrown over a wall at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers at Habak in Srinagar, missed the target and exploded nearby causing injuries to at least two people.

Reportedly the grenade was thrown over from inside the wall of Kashmir University, damaging two private vehicles but injuring none of the security personnel.

The area has been cordoned off while investigations are being made into this attack.