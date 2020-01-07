Global  

Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund

Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund

Kylie Jenner donates $1m to Australian bushfire relief fund

Kylie Jenner has donated some money to Australia after she was accused of being a hypocrite earlier this week.
Kylie Jenner donates $1M to Australia wildfire relief efforts amid social media post backlash

Kylie Jenner is joining the list of stars contributing to Australia wildfire relief efforts.
FOXNews.com - Published

Kylie Jenner Makes Hefty Donation to Australia Bushfire Relief Efforts After Sisters Get Criticized

The Kylie Cosmetics founder pledges $1 million to various wildfire relief efforts after Kim and Khloe...
AceShowbiz - Published


nikole332

nikole Dougherty RT @HollywoodLife: Wow -- Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to fight the #AustralianWildFires! But the #KUWTK star is still facing backla… 3 minutes ago

STARCountry967

WVNW / Star Country 96.7FM CHARITY: One day after made a mockery, @KylieJenner surrenders to trolls and agrees to donate $1 million to… https://t.co/J85ei1kwTm 6 minutes ago

HuffPostUKEnt

HuffPost UK Entertainment Elton John makes huge pledge towards Australian relief effort, while Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million aft… https://t.co/GjlddWjZJI 13 minutes ago

priscilatosate

Priscila Kylie Jenner Donates Large Sum To Australian Fire Relief Efforts Amid Backlish https://t.co/FbAqL7NkGs via @JustJaredJr 13 minutes ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment What a bunch of champions. https://t.co/mACeoKauo6 45 minutes ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 Kylie Jenner Donates $1M To Help Battle Australian Wildfires After Initial Fan Backlash https://t.co/Mt2hdkbWPo 2 hours ago

HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife Wow -- Kylie Jenner has donated $1 million to fight the #AustralianWildFires! But the #KUWTK star is still facing b… https://t.co/aQyhK3Wwds 3 hours ago

10Daily

10 daily Billionaire Kylie Jenner has pledged $1 million to a number of Australian organisations battling the bushfires afte… https://t.co/8tr35tM4Tc 3 hours ago


Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief [Video]Kylie Jenner reportedly donates $1 million to Australian bushfire relief

Kylie Jenner has reportedly pledged to donate $1 million dollars to aid Australia's bushfire relief efforts after facing backlash for an insensitive fashion post.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:51Published

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash [Video]Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner React To Australia Fires Backlash

Kylie Jenner reacts to fan backlash for her social media posts during the Australia wildfires and Kim Kardashian claps back at haters. Plus, we have an update on Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:08Published

