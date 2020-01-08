Global  

Iran Fires Back, Launched Missiles At US Bases

Iran Fires Back, Launched Missiles At US BasesKatherine Johnson reports two bases in Iraq that house US troops were targeted.
Ukrainian plane with at least 170 aboard crashes near Tehran airport, Iranian state TV says

Report, which comes hours after Iran fires missiles at bases in Iraq, says crash suspected to be...
Haaretz - Published

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. Forces

Pentagon: Iran Fires Missiles At Two Iraqi Bases Housing U.S. ForcesWatch VideoThe Pentagon said Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPRReutersMENAFN.comKhaleej TimesCBS NewsEurasia Review



Trump Expected To Deliver Statement After Iran Fired Missiles At Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops [Video]Trump Expected To Deliver Statement After Iran Fired Missiles At Iraqi Bases Housing US Troops

Jan Carabeo has the latest.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:26Published

Eye On The Day 1/8 [Video]Eye On The Day 1/8

Here are some of the stories we're keeping our eye on: Iran fires missiles at U.S. airbases in act of revenge, a plane crash in Iran kills all on board, and Impossible Foods serves up pork products...

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:21Published

