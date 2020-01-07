Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:38s - Published < > Embed
Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Incredible Tech From CES 2020

Samsung introduced the Sero, a 43-inch TV with the ability to rotate from landscape to portrait mode.

The 4K QLED TV will rotate in sync with your phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Tech From CES 2020 Lets You Swim Like a Mermaid [Video]New Tech From CES 2020 Lets You Swim Like a Mermaid

Tech shown off at CES 2020 seeks to make dreams come true.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:44Published

This Year, Health And Wellness At CES Includes Sex Tech [Video]This Year, Health And Wellness At CES Includes Sex Tech

In 2019, CES rescinded and then later reinstated a sex tech exhibitor's innovator award. For the first time in 2020, CES is recognizing sex health.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.