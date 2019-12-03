Global  

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline

Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipelineThe pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.
Putin in Turkey to launch TurkStream

Putin in Turkey to launch TurkStreamIstanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on...
WorldNews - Published

Russia begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia

Russia has started European gas deliveries through the new TurkStream pipeline to Turkey, Bulgaria's...
Reuters India - Published


jose_baha

JOSE BAHAMONDE RT @i24NEWS_EN: Putin, Erdogan inaugurate pipeline that will stream gas from Russia to Europe via Turkey https://t.co/ajVEBJvjWK 1 hour ago

alptrauma_

Nur RT @business: Turkey and Russia will inaugurate a third natural-gas pipeline between their countries, deepening Ankara’s reliance on Russia… 1 hour ago

zulqarnainpti2

Zulqarnain PTI #Turkey President @RTErdogan welcomes #Russian President #VladimirPutin. President Putin arrives in Turkey to inaug… https://t.co/cHcqpgeEun 1 hour ago

EliasHoreftaris

☦️ Ἠλίας ☦☧ Χορευταρῆς † 🇬🇷 RT @eevriviades: Presidents #Putin & #Erdoğan inaugurate today Turkish Stream pipeline; will supply Turkish market & #EU countries w natura… 2 hours ago

naderalghoul

Nader Alghoul Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin inaugurate the new Turkstream pi… https://t.co/9iPedA51b0 2 hours ago

YurterOzcan

Yurter ÖZCAN Turkey and Russia will inaugurate a third natural-gas pipeline between their countries on Wednesday, deepening Anka… https://t.co/b1VTCNIxqq 3 hours ago

Ibn_Trovarelli

Eugenio Dacrema RT @NoamRaydan: #Russia President Putin is in #Turkey to inaugurate the dual natural gas pipeline, #TurkStream (first line will supply gas… 3 hours ago

NoamRaydan

Noam Raydan #Russia President Putin is in #Turkey to inaugurate the dual natural gas pipeline, #TurkStream (first line will sup… https://t.co/Ldpjf2MsaF 3 hours ago


Putin and Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration [Video]Putin and Erdogan meet in Istanbul for TurkStream inauguration

The new pipeline will transport 31.5 billion cubic metres of gas from Russia to Turkey and on to Eastern Europe per year. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 06:03Published

With new gas pipeline, Russia's exports flow east [Video]With new gas pipeline, Russia's exports flow east

Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping launched a landmark gas pipeline on Monday, in a boost to economic and political ties between the two major powers. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:02Published

