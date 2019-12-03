Russia's Putin in Turkey to inaugurate new gas pipeline 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 08:19s - Published The pipeline - known as The pipeline - known as Turkstream - is five years in the making.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Putin in Turkey to launch TurkStream Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on...

WorldNews - Published 5 hours ago



Russia begins TurkStream gas flows to Greece, North Macedonia Russia has started European gas deliveries through the new TurkStream pipeline to Turkey, Bulgaria's...

Reuters India - Published 3 days ago







You Might Like