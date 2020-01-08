Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:23s - Published < > Embed
Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by Japanese prosecutors, who threatened to take action against his family if he didn't confess to their accusations.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family

The one-time auto industry star fled Japan last month where he was awaiting trial on charges of under reporting earnings, breach of trust and misappropriation of company funds, all of which he denies.

Tokyo prosecutors on Tuesday (January 7) issued an arrest warrant for his wife, Carol Ghosn, for alleged perjury.

Japan's Ministry of Justice has said it will try to find a way to bring Ghosn back from Lebanon, where he held his first press conference on Wednesday since his initial arrest in November 2018, even though it has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Turkish and Japanese authorities are investigating how Ghosn was smuggled out to Beirut.

Interpol has issued a "red notice" seeking his arrest.

Ghosn's news conference marks the latest twist in a 14-month saga that has shaken the global car industry, jeopardised the alliance of Nissan and top shareholder Renault and increased scrutiny of Japan's judicial system.



Recent related news from verified sources

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says treated ruthlessly by Japan

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by...
Reuters - Published

Detention in Japan 'travesty' against rights: Ghosn

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SirRajpoot1

Raja Saeed RT @AFP: Security guards stand outside the house said to belong to former Renault and Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn in the Lebanese capital Bei… 56 minutes ago

MNyman_COI

MN #bbc Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan https://t.co/Du8b6jsaLI #asia 1 hour ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan Former Nissan and Renault chief… https://t.co/kb6YyGomsm 1 hour ago

BcabaNetwork

BCABA Network Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan https://t.co/EH5tFEW5O6 via… https://t.co/Djye0pysKe 1 hour ago

techieperson

Jyoti Choudrie BBC News - Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan https://t.co/ee5LO0DUlc 1 hour ago

astuteinvesting

ASTUTE Investing Former Nissan chief Ghosn says he was brutally taken from his family https://t.co/ezfbWzKRV6 #news #business #social https://t.co/U4uNUhp3Ra 1 hour ago

AfghanistanTest

AfghanistanTest #Afghanistan Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan https://t.co/sLiCu6TgTj #Afghanistan 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Former Nissan and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn explains why he left Japan - https://t.co/lOKpJhUz7x 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn [Video]Fleeing was 'most difficult decision of my life' - Ghosn

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he did not escape justice in Japan, but he was fleeing injustice and should have never been arrested.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:25Published

Carlos Ghosn decries the 'petty, vindictive, lawless individuals in government at Nissan' [Video]Carlos Ghosn decries the "petty, vindictive, lawless individuals in government at Nissan"

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.