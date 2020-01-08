8 Celebrities Who Have Donated to Fight Australia’s Wildfires

Wildfires continue to rage across Australia, having scorched more than 12 million acres of land since September.

.

With the fires only expected to worsen, a number of celebrities have taken to social media to speak out about the issue.

.

Here are eight celebrities who have publicly donated to help fight the wildfires in Australia.

1.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, whose house is currently at risk due to the fires, donated $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services on Jan.

5.

2.

Celeste Barber created a fundraiser that has raised more than $22 million for the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

3.

Australian YouTuber Muselk helped raise more than $125,000 during a 24 hour Twitch livestream.

4.

Ashleigh Barty, the No.

1 women’s tennis player in the world, has pledged to donate her $250,000 prize money if she wins the Brisbane International tournament.

.

5.

On Jan.

4, P!nk pledged to donate $500,000 directly to local Australian fire services battling the wildfires.

.

6.

Russell Crowe directly donated over $72,000 to firefighting services in late 2019 after his home was impacted by the fires.

.

7.

Australian tennis champion Nicholas Kyrgios has pledged to donate $138 for every ace he hits during Australia’s summer.

8.

Selena Gomez made a donation of an undisclosed amount on Jan.

4, and urged her 60 million Twitter followers to do the same