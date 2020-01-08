Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists

Bernie Sanders Equates #Soleimani Operation to Putin Killing Journalists

The New York Times and Washington post are busily supporting America’s enemies by publishing Tehran’s messaging without any skepticism or questioning concerning its actions in killing Americans, even naming the world’s most evil terror commander a “war hero”.This is unbelievable folks, let your voices be heard and tell these people to get control of themselves, for the sake of everyone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

twteaparty

Coastal Bend Tea Party You’d be hard pressed to spot the difference between the way the Iranian media is propagandizing the death of Qasem… https://t.co/AurLliG17G 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.