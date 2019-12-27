Brian May: Queen asked to play Live Aid-style concert for Australia

Brian May has revealed that Queen has been asked to play a Live Aid-style benefit concert in aid of the victims of the deadly Australian wildfires.

So far at least 25 people have been killed, 2,000 homes have been destroyed and millions of animals are feared to have died after an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland was scorched.

The guitarist and environmental activist, 72, is preparing to visit Australia with the band, featuring Adam Lambert as singer, in February as part of their world stadium tour.