Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Brian May: Queen asked to play Live Aid-style concert for Australia

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Brian May: Queen asked to play Live Aid-style concert for Australia

Brian May: Queen asked to play Live Aid-style concert for Australia

Brian May has revealed that Queen has been asked to play a Live Aid-style benefit concert in aid of the victims of the deadly Australian wildfires.

So far at least 25 people have been killed, 2,000 homes have been destroyed and millions of animals are feared to have died after an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland was scorched.

The guitarist and environmental activist, 72, is preparing to visit Australia with the band, featuring Adam Lambert as singer, in February as part of their world stadium tour.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Margotjamnisek

Margot Jamnisek RT @AdamL_Daily: VIDEO|@DrBrianMay confirmed that Queen + @AdamLambert have been asked to play the #FireFightAustralia benefit concert:http… 39 seconds ago

ScorpioBert

EscorpioVelvet ;) 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 RT @TALCvids: Queen have been asked to play a Live Aid-style benefit gig to help support victims of devastating wildfires in Oz, guitarist… 15 minutes ago

TinyLynn5

Lynn Cox RT @wwry_jp: ◇ Brian May reveals Queen has been asked to play Live Aid-style concert for Australia - Evening Standard https://t.co/VW8FpjoP… 33 minutes ago

TALCvids

The Adam Lambert Connection Queen have been asked to play a Live Aid-style benefit gig to help support victims of devastating wildfires in Oz,… https://t.co/3RMxGjK4vs 45 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Queen + Adam Lambert tipped to play Australia bushfires benefit concert [Video]Queen + Adam Lambert tipped to play Australia bushfires benefit concert

Queen + Adam Lambert could be set to play the Fire Fight Australia charity concert next month to support the recovery and fight against the on-going bushfires Down Under.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:01Published

Kylie Minogue on her love for the Queen [Video]Kylie Minogue on her love for the Queen

Kylie Minogue speaks about her love of the Queen. She made the comments to PA during an interview about her latest project for Tourism Australia. Kylie says the Queen has a special aura and represents..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.