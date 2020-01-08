Global  

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile Attack

Trump Says Iran ‘Appears To Be Standing Down’ After Missile AttackCBS News' Skyler Henry reports.
’All is well,’ says Trump after Iran missile attack

The U.S. President’s tweet came after his reported meeting with his national security team,...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •NewsyMediaitePoliticoSBSThe Age


Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Brisbane Times



Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack [Video]President Trump Makes First Public Statement After Iran Missile Attack

In a public address Wednesday morning, President Trump defended the airstrike that killed a top Iranian military official.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:31Published

