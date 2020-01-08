Global  

President Trump Says There Were No US Casualties In Iran Missile Attacks

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:07s
Skyler Henry reports Trump announced new sanctions on Iran unless it changes its behavior.
Recent related news from verified sources

Special Report: Trump addresses Iran attack on U.S. bases in Iraq

President Trump spoke publicly for the first time since Iran's missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq....
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


News24.com | Trump: No US casualties after missile strikes, Iran 'appears to be standing down'

US President Donald Trump announced that there were no casualties in a missile attack by Iran and...
News24 - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReutersMediaite



Tweets about this

torney_patricia

Patricia Torney RT @DJLOK: I hope they take and keep her... I'm sure she'll be a great cultural fit over there. Cardi B filing for Nigerian citizenship a… 7 seconds ago

AbimbolaJuwon

ISLAND MOSQUITO RT @KemiOlunloyo: US President Trump says there were no casualties in Iranian attack on Iraq military base. My radio show called #LetsZeroI… 5 minutes ago

YvetteG24707719

Yvette Gonzalez RT @hrtablaze: There were 2 earthquakes in Iran tonight. I'm not even going to tell y'all what scripture says about earthquakes and the sy… 7 minutes ago

TfsNewsdotcom

TfsNews.com https://t.co/GgOhPC22Ht U.S. President Donald Trump says there were no American casualties in the Iranian strikes o… https://t.co/GzPZLfwKa9 9 minutes ago

RealTired_Biker

J. Tired-Biker Smith @Cryn_Johannsen @hxhassan Let some of your critical thinking, wrap you lips around this.. There's your feminist pr… https://t.co/fqDSgcp5WP 11 minutes ago

bette_ellen

Nancy Youngblood Thread by @Shem_Infinite: So I guess we see what happens next but it looks like Iran missed their targets (maybe on… https://t.co/EBlK9zobXK 16 minutes ago

cover_up8d

COVER__UP8D RT @eha_news: #BREAKING #US President #Trump says no Americans harmed in #Iran's missile attack, saying that there was only minimal damage… 21 minutes ago

BIO_Inyangala

Bryan Inyangala RT @DatPiff: Trump says "Iran appears to be standing down, which is…a very good thing for the world." The President also confirmed there w… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation [Video]Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation

Trump Says 'American Strength Is the Best Deterrent' in Address to the Nation. President Donald Trump made the televised address from the White House, following Iran's missile attack upon two..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published

'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy [Video]'Very clear' Trump had to take action on Iran: McCarthy

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday said it was 'welcome news' that there were no U.S. casualties after Iranian missiles were fired on military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

