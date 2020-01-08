Global  

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation following Iran's missile strikes on US Forces in Iraq

President Trump is giving a statement after Iran targeted two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops last night.

Trump addresses nation after Iran rockets target US forces in Iraq

Trump addresses nation after Iran rockets target US forces in IraqIran is believed to have deliberately sought to avoid US military casualties in missile strikes on...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNYTimes.com


President Trump To Deliver Statement On Iran

The president's remarks Wednesday morning will come shortly after Iran launched missile strikes...
NPR - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



DeweyWilbourn4

⚡️Ժҽաҽվ հɑѵҽ ɑ թɾօҍӏҽʍ?⚡️ RT @NBCNews: LIVE: @NBCNews Special Report: President Trump speaks to the nation after Iran's missile attack. https://t.co/H8caQmfWAb https… 9 minutes ago

IowaMedIAWire

Iowa.Media Special Report: President Trump Makes Statement on Iran Missile Attack https://t.co/fUxvWslOrA 2 hours ago


Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' [Video]Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:20Published

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq [Video]Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq. He also..

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 23:37Published

