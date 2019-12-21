Global  

Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage'

Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage'

Buckingham Palace: Harry and Meghan discussions 'at an early stage'

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step back from the royal family were “at an early stage”, adding: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”
Recent related news from verified sources

UK's Buckingham Palace says it 'understands' Harry and Meghan's move

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesay saying discussions with Prince...
Reuters - Published


