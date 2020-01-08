Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards
Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to
Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards.
The Recording Academy recently announced
a number of artists that are set to perform at
the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.
.
Along with being first-time nominees,
Billie Eilish and Lizzo will also be making
their Grammy stage debuts on Jan.
26.
Eilish is nominated for a number of awards
at the 2020 Grammys, including album of the
year, best new artist and best pop vocal album.
Lizzo has a total of eight nominations for the night,
making her the most-nominated artist of the year.
She is in the running for categories such as best
new artist, album of the year and record of the year.
.
Four-time Grammy winners Aerosmith
will also take to the stage to perform
a medley of their hit songs.
.
Their performance will mark nearly 30 years
since they first debuted at the Grammys in 1991.
.
Additionally, star couple Blake Shelton
and Gwen Stefani will perform together.
Shelton is currently
nominated for best country
solo performance for his
song, “God’s Country.”