Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

Along with being first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will also be making their Grammy stage debuts on Jan.

26.

Eilish is nominated for a number of awards at the 2020 Grammys, including album of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album.

Lizzo has a total of eight nominations for the night, making her the most-nominated artist of the year.

She is in the running for categories such as best new artist, album of the year and record of the year.

Four-time Grammy winners Aerosmith will also take to the stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

Their performance will mark nearly 30 years since they first debuted at the Grammys in 1991.

Additionally, star couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform together.

Shelton is currently nominated for best country solo performance for his song, “God’s Country.”