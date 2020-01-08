Global  

Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Aerosmith to Perform at 2020 Grammy Awards

The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

.

Along with being first-time nominees, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will also be making their Grammy stage debuts on Jan.

26.

Eilish is nominated for a number of awards at the 2020 Grammys, including album of the year, best new artist and best pop vocal album.

Lizzo has a total of eight nominations for the night, making her the most-nominated artist of the year.

She is in the running for categories such as best new artist, album of the year and record of the year.

.

Four-time Grammy winners Aerosmith will also take to the stage to perform a medley of their hit songs.

.

Their performance will mark nearly 30 years since they first debuted at the Grammys in 1991.

.

Additionally, star couple Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform together.

Shelton is currently nominated for best country solo performance for his song, “God’s Country.”
