Sen. Lee slams Trump administration briefing on Iran crisis

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed members of Congress on the killing of elite Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani that has sparked a new Middle East crisis, as Democrats push for legislation to rein in the president's ability to launch a war.

Senator Lee of Utah said he would support such legislation because he found the briefing on the justification for President Donald Trump's order to kill Soleimani "demeaning" and "unconstitutional."