LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fondling Dead Woman`s Breasts

A Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of fondling a corpse during a death investigation entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, officials said.

Wisdom of The Lion Cop pleads not guilty to fondling dead woman's breasts https://t.co/1fedOalzgS 2 days ago

Prison_Health LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse https://t.co/FU2CTdUdvl 1 day ago

D-man #stillHeathen #FandomMenace member RT @CrusadeAtheist : "David Rojas, 27, was charged last month with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without auth… 1 day ago

No Road Pirates LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse #RoadPirates #FilmThePolice … https://t.co/VsfRkABsa0 1 day ago

Nag_GGO RT @NoRoadPirates : LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse #RoadPirates #FilmThePolice #Polic … 1 day ago

OccuWorld 🏴 LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman’s corpse https://t.co/YPrsoh0pxz 18 hours ago