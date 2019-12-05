Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fondling Dead Woman`s Breasts

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fondling Dead Woman`s Breasts

LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fondling Dead Woman`s Breasts

A Los Angeles Police Department officer accused of fondling a corpse during a death investigation entered a not guilty plea during his arraignment, officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

LAPD Officer Pleads Not Guilty to Fondling Dead Woman`s Breasts

[email protected] '[email protected] '5060 YEARS OLD BUT HIS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] '5060 YEARS OLD BUT HIS [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'IDENTITY HAS NOT BEEN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'IDENTITY HAS NOT BEEN [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'RELEASED.

THE LAPD OFFICER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ACCUSED OF FONDLING A CORPSE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'ACCUSED OF FONDLING A CORPSE [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY OFFICER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY OFFICER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY OFFICER [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'DAVID ROJAS ENTERED HIS PLEA [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'DAVID ROJAS ENTERED HIS PLEA [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'DAVID ROJAS ENTERED HIS PLEA [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'IN A DOWNTOWN LA COURTROOM [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'IN A DOWNTOWN LA COURTROOM [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'IN A DOWNTOWN LA COURTROOM [email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'THIS MORNING.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] 'THIS MORNING.

[email protected] '[email protected] '[email protected] '




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OccuWorld

OccuWorld 🏴 LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman’s corpse https://t.co/YPrsoh0pxz 18 hours ago

ArrestsMugshots

ThePoliceReporter.com LAPD officer pleads not guilty to fondling dead woman’s breasts https://t.co/re4EDjc55f #realcrime https://t.co/rZFcMbmQl3 22 hours ago

NagUK101

Nag_GGO RT @NoRoadPirates: LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse #RoadPirates #FilmThePolice #Polic… 1 day ago

NoRoadPirates

No Road Pirates LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse #RoadPirates #FilmThePolice… https://t.co/VsfRkABsa0 1 day ago

Dangerman_1973

D-man #stillHeathen #FandomMenace member RT @CrusadeAtheist: "David Rojas, 27, was charged last month with one felony count of having sexual contact with human remains without auth… 1 day ago

Prison_Health

Prison_Health LAPD officer pleads not guilty after allegedly seen on camera fondling woman's corpse https://t.co/FU2CTdUdvl 1 day ago

sonofselassie

Wisdom of The Lion Cop pleads not guilty to fondling dead woman's breasts https://t.co/1fedOalzgS 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAPD Union Will Not Defend Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts [Video]LAPD Union Will Not Defend Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts

Leaders of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents rank-and-file cops, said it would not criminally defend an officer who allegedly fondled a dead woman's breasts.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:02Published

'I'm Disgusted': LAPD Chief Discusses Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts [Video]'I'm Disgusted': LAPD Chief Discusses Officer Accused of Fondling Dead Woman's Breasts

Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said Thursday that he is "disgusted" by the allegation that an officer fondled the breasts of dead woman.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 04:11Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.