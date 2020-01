Cancer survivor says vet visit killed service dog

WHO HAD HIS LICENSE SUSPENDEDFOLLOWING AROUTINE PROCEDURE...23ABC NEWS FIRST TOLD YOU ABOUTA SOUTHWESTBAKERSFIELD VET OFFICE BACK INMARCH OF 2017 -- AND THEY ARENOW FACING NEW ALLEGATIONSTONIGHT FROM A LOCAL CANCERSURVIVOR WHO SAYS THE SAME VETIS RESPONSIBLE FORHER SERVICE DOG'S DEATH.23ABC'S TORI COOPER SPOKE TO THEWOMAN EARLIER TODAYAND SHE'S JOINING US LIVE INSTUDIO WITH THE MORE ON THEWOMAN'S CLAIM AND THE CASE STATEBOARD OFFICIALS ARENOW BUILDING ON THE LOCAL VETHERE IN BAKERSFIELD,TORI?YES,BACK IN 2017 WE FIRST TOLD YOUABOUT--4 PAWS PET HOSPITALVETERINARIAN,MUKAND SANDHU, WHO STATEOFFICIALS SAY WAS PLACED ONPROBATION FOR A BOCHED ROUTINEPROCEDUREBUT NOW ANOTHER WOMAN ISCLAIMING HER EMOTIONALSUPPORT DOG DIED FOLLOWING AVISIT TO SANDHU'S OFFICEAND SHE'S LOOKING TO TAKE ACTIONTO ENSURE OTHERPETS ARE NOT HARMED IN THEFUTURE."HE KNEW I WAS SICK AND HEALWAYS TOOKCARE OF ME AND NOW HE'S GONE,"LOCAL CANCER SURVIVOR, YOLANDARODRIGUEZ SAYSJUST IN THE LAST 24 HOURS SHEHAD TO WAVE GOODBYE TO HERFIVE YEAR OLD EMOTINAL SUPPORTDOG ADONIS.I HAD TO PUT HIM TO SLEEPBECAUSE THESEIZURES WERE TOO BAD.ACCORDING TO RODRIGUEZ, HER DOGADONIS HAD A COUGH SO SHEDECIDED TO TAKE HIM TO THE 4PAWS PET HOSPITAL INSOUTHWEST BAKERSFIELD TO SEEVETERINARIANMUKAND SANDHU."HE TOLD ME THAT HE HAD A COUGHAND ACOLD AND HE GAVE HIM SOMEANTIBIOTICS AND SAID THAT HENEEDED A SHOT OFPAIN MEDS AND A SHOT OFANTIBIOTICS.

THERE WAS INSTANTLUMPS ON HIS HIPBONE WHERE THEY INJECTED."RODRIGUEZ SAYS DURING HER FIRSTVISIT TO SANDHU'S OFFICIE, ONDECEMBER 20TH, SANDHU ASSUREDHER THE LUMPS WOULD GO DOWN.

BUTRODRIGUEZ SAYS THE BUMPS GOTBIGGER ON THE INJECTIONSITE AND SHORTLY AFTER ADONISSTARTED LIMPING AND LOSING HISBALANCE AND THE ANTIBITOCSAPPEARED TO BE TOO STRONG FORADONIS."HE FELL AND HIT HIS HEAD ON THEWALLAND BUSTED HIS LIP."RODRIGUEZ SAYS SHE STOPPEDGIVING ADONIS THE ANTIBIOTICSAND RETURNED TO SANDHU'S OFFICEON JANUARY SECOND--- WHERE ASEPARATE MEDICAL EXAMINERTOLDER HER ADONIS HADAN ALLERGIC REACTION OR WHAT ISREFERRED TO ASAN INJECTION SITE SARCOMA.SHE SAYS AGAIN SHE WAS SENT HOMEWITH MORE PAIN MEDS."AND THEN MONDAY EVENING HESTARTEDHAVING REALLY BAD SEIZURES AND IDIDN'T KNOW WHAT WAS HAPPENINGSOTUESDAY, YESTERDAY I REALIZEDWHAT WAS HAPPENING, I CALLED 4PAWS BACK ANDTHEY WANTED ME TO PAY ALMOST$500 DOLLARS TO HAVE HIM PUT TOSLEEP."RODRIGUEZ SAYS SHE ULTIMATELYHAD NO CHOICE BUT EUTHANIZEADONIS WITH OTHER CAREPROFESSIONALS AT THEBAKERSFIELD VETERINARY HOSPITALLAST NIGHT."ADONIS WAS MY EVERYTHING.

IHAVEHAD A STRONG HEALTH HISTORY.I'VE HAD CANCER, WENT THROUGHCHEMO.

IHAD A MAJOR HYSTERECTOMY.

I'VEHAD A MICROVASCULARDECOMPRESSION DONE THREE MONTHSAGO ON MY BRAIN AND HE WAS WHATI CAME HOME TO.BUT THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIMESANDHU HAS BEEN IN THISPOSITION--DOCUMENTS SHOW HE WASSUSPENDED FROM PRACTICINGON ANY ANIMALS AT THE 4 PAWSANIMAL HOSPITAL FOR FOURTEENDAYS.

HE WAS NOT PERMITTED TO BEON-SITE FOR SEVEN DAYS ANDHE HAD TO POST THE SUSPENSIONNOTICE ON THE BUSINESS FORSEVEN DAYS FOLLOWING ANOTHERBOTCHEDPROCEDURE ON AN ANIMAL IN 2017.AMONG MANY OTHER LIMITATIONSSPELLED OUT BYTHE BOARD SANDHU WAS REQUIRED TOPROVIDE QUARTERLY REPORTS,INTERVIEWS, COOPERATE WITHPROBATION SURVEILLANCE AND HADTO BE SUPERVISEDWHILE PRACTICING FOR A DURATIONOF TIME.NEWLEY RELEASED DOCUMENTS SHOWTHE BOARDIS NOW ASKING THE COURT TOREVOKE SANDHU'S INITIALPROBATIONAND SUSPEND HIS VET AND BUSINESSLICENSE ALLTOGETHER.SANDHU TOLD 23ABC HE HAD NOCOMMENT ON THE MATTERTODAY--BUT RODRIGUEZ SAYS SHEPLANS ON SEEKING JUSTICEFOR ADONIS."THE 4 PAWS ANIMAL HOSPITAL HASHADALLEGATIONS AGAINST THEM IN THEPAST AND I WANT TO SEE THROUGHWITHEVERYTHING, THEY TOOK MY BABYFROM ME."THE STATE WAS UNABLE TO PROVIDEADDITIONALINFORMATION SURROUNDING OTHERINVESTIGATIONSTHAT MAY BE CURRENTLY UNDERWAYINVOLVING THE 4PAWS PET HOSPITAL AND SANDHU BUTAGAIN THEY AREASKING THE COURT TO SUSPEND HISBUSINESSLICENSE AND HIS VET LICENSE TOENSURE OTHERS ARE NOT HARMED.IF YOU HAVE EXPIERENCEDSOMETHING SIMILAR WITH THE4 PAWS PET HOSIPITAL HEAD TO OURWEBSITE TURN TO 23 DOTCOM--THERE YOU WILL BE ABLE TOFIND INFORMATION ON HOW YOU CANFILE A CLAIM WITH THE STATEBOARD.BUT FOR NOW IN STUDIO I'M TORICOOPER FOR 23ABC NEWSCONNECTING YOU