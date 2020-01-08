Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:38s - Published < > Embed
Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data

Google Ordered To Turn Over Jussie Smollett's Data

A judge signed off on two search warrants ordering Google to hand over Smollett's personal information.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A judge reportedly ordered Google to surrender all of Jussie Smollett's email, photos, and location data from a full year (GOOG)

A judge reportedly ordered Google to surrender all of Jussie Smollett's email, photos, and location data from a full year (GOOG)· *Google has been ordered to surrender a year's worth of former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett's...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale [Video]Jussie Smollett will not return for Empire's finale

Jussie Smollett will not be back on 'Empire when the six-part series comes to a close in May.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:11Published

Jussie Smollett will not return for 'Empire' finale [Video]Jussie Smollett will not return for 'Empire' finale

It has been confirmed that Jussie Smollett won't be returning for the final episode of Empire.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.