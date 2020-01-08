Rangoli SLAMS Deepika For JNU, Akshay Kumar BOYCOTT, KGF 2 New Look | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone for supporting JNU Protest, Boycott Nirma trends on twitter, trollers slam Akshay Kumar, KGF chapter 2 new look revealed are among the top 10 news today.



Recent related videos from verified sources JNU: Right-aligned teachers' body slams 'militant agitators', calls for peace The JNU Teachers' Federation issued an appeal for peace. The Right-aligned teachers' body slammed 'militant agitators'. JNUTF appealed that students registering for new semester not be harassed. JNUTF.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:39Published 4 hours ago ‘Why can’t you stand with..’: JNU V-C questions Deepika’s protest visit Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar spoke on his meeting with HRD ministry in regard to violence that escalated on campus on 5th January. Jadesh said he has assured the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:45Published 15 hours ago