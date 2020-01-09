5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:42s - Published < > Embed
5 months after J&K special status revoked, foreign panel visits UT | OneIndia News
15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Report finds JNU V-C did not asked police to be on standby even as violence broke out on campus, PM Modi to meet top economists today ahead of Budget, BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta gheraoed by Vishwa Bharati University students, Trump addresses media after Iran attack and claims no harm done to US troops, Trump imposes tighter sanctions on Iran and more news