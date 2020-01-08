Global  

Billie Eilish leads iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Billie Eilish leads the iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with eight, two more than Lizzo and Lil Nas X.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Billie Eilish came away with the most nominations for the upcoming iHeartRadio...
The nominations for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards has been revealed! The annual music award show...
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

The Recording Academy recently announced a number of artists that are set to perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards.

