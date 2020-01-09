JNU, Anti-CAA protests divide Bollywood, celebrities pick sides | OneIndia News

Global  

Bollywood prefers silence on matters of politics but recent events in the country has shaken the film fraternity from their self induced slumber.

While Bollywood celebrities began speaking up after protests raged against police crackdown on Jamia with names like Shabana Azmi, Swara Bhaskar, Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Pooja Bedi speaking out, it was when Deepika Padukone lent her support to protesting JNU students when the movement received a considerable boost.

Soon after that, at an event veteran Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla was heard backing the govt on CAA
