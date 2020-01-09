The Queen Remembers to Wish Kate a Happy Birthday Amid Meghan & Harry Drama

Amid all the hubbub over Meghan and Harry announcing their intention to step down as senior royals, the Queen didn’t forget another member of the family’s birthday.



Recent related videos from verified sources Duchess Catherine's birthday overshadowed by Meghan and Harry's plans Prince William is said to be "incandescent with rage", and the Queen "deeply upset" by Harry and Meghan's failure to consult other Royals before announcing their statement to step down from their royal.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:29Published 50 minutes ago The Crown may never tackle modern-day royal family, says producer The Crown will “probably” never reach the point where it dramatises the modern-day goings-on of the royal family, one of the show’s producers has said. Recent high-profile events involving senior.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 4 hours ago