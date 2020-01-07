Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 02:49s - Published < > Embed
First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

First Look At The Winter Love Island Villa

Love Island is about to return to our screens and HuffPost UK has been given early access to the villa for a first look at where the islanders will be staying.

There are a few new additions, including a men’s dressing room and the aptly-named "dog house".

The new Winter edition of the show will be filmed in South Africa – the first time away from its usual residence in Mallorca.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Winter Love Island: Everything you need to know about the Cambridge twin sisters entering the Love Island villa - including how to tell them apart

Winter Love Island: Everything you need to know about the Cambridge twin sisters entering the Love Island villa - including how to tell them apartThe pair will compete for a share of the £50k prize money on the first ever Winter Love Island
Cambridge News - Published

Love Island 2020: First sneak preview inside this year's Winter Love Island luxury villa

Love Island 2020: First sneak preview inside this year's Winter Love Island luxury villaThe contestants will be put up in a new £5.3million pad
Essex Chronicle - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JustEatIE

Just Eat Ireland RT @entertainmentIE: TTTEXT! #LoveIsland #GetStuckIn @JustEatIE https://t.co/407wtCJUz2 24 minutes ago

entertainmentIE

entertainment.ie TTTEXT! #LoveIsland #GetStuckIn @JustEatIE https://t.co/407wtCJUz2 1 hour ago

ValidateUK

Validate UK LOVE ISLAND IS BACK ❤️ Before it starts, take a sneak peak inside the £5.3 million Cape Town villa via @HuffPost ⤵️… https://t.co/4PmZk5n66t 1 hour ago

monbebe_therapy

Monbebe_Support_Center💜 @HOLLAND_vvv Why is it when you first wake up you already look cute but I look like a bear stumbling out of winter… https://t.co/zygyj6cBYY 4 hours ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK See the Love Island contestants enter the villa for the first time https://t.co/6okQlyhXGF 4 hours ago

inzyrashid

Inzamam Rashid RT @RoisinHastie: The first winter Love Island starts tonight and @BBCNewsbeat got a first look at the new villa in South Africa 🌴 https://… 5 hours ago

milaniolivera

olivera kovacevic RT @CosmopolitanUK: See the Love Island contestants enter the villa for the first time https://t.co/UxBA2YIEAY 7 hours ago

CosmopolitanUK

Cosmopolitan UK See the Love Island contestants enter the villa for the first time https://t.co/UxBA2YIEAY 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in new Love Island villa [Video]Ovie Soko predicts 'cheating' in new Love Island villa

'Love Island' star Ovie Soko believes there will be more cheating in the winter edition as the new villa is much bigger, so there are "more places to be alone".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:53Published

Love Island to introduce first ever twins [Video]Love Island to introduce first ever twins

'Love Island' will welcome its first ever twins - Eve and Jess Gale - to the villa when the show's first winter series begins on Sunday (12.01.20).

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.