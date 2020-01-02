Global  

Australia Issues Another Mass Evacuation

Australian authorities urged another mass evacuation across the country’s heavily populated southeast.

The call for emergency action came on Thursday as a return of hot weather fanned huge bushfires.

According to Reuters, the uncontrolled fires are threatening several towns and communities.

Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said; “If you receive instructions to leave, then you must leave".

Twenty-seven people have died, according to the federal government.
