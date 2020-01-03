Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added 'we have to protect presidential privilege.'
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

When asked by a reporter on Thursday (January 9) if he had a 'problem with John Bolton testifying in the Senate impeachment trial,' Trump responded by saying "always got along with him.

He didn't get along with some of our people but that's really going to be up to the Senate." U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives last month charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democrat seeking to challenge Trump in November's presidential election.

It also charged the Republican president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi, however, did not immediately send the articles over to the Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber and would lead the trial.

Democrats have been pressing for guarantees that the Senate proceedings will allow witness testimony, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to defer any decision on witnesses until after the trial starts.



Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Key players in U.S. Senate impeachment trial of Trump

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate expects to begin the trial of President Donald Trump in January...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Trump must now depend on 'Grim Reaper' McConnell to save him in Senate trial

As President Donald Trump girds for a U.S. Senate impeachment trial, he is entrusting the future of...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rcarr57

rcarr RT @JohnRJohnson: Trump says he has "no problem" with Bolton testifying but wants to "protect presidential privilege" https://t.co/ZwuEb9N9… 25 seconds ago

Tempname77

tempname77 RT @kyledcheney: Trump says he'd be fine with Bolton testifying except he wants to protect "presidential privilege" on matters of national… 9 minutes ago

BobEmery

Robert J. Emery Trump says he has "no problem" with Bolton testifying but wants to "protect presidential privilege." Okay, Moscow M… https://t.co/JqAAWDgKbP 15 minutes ago

JohnRJohnson

JohnRJohnson Trump says he has "no problem" with Bolton testifying but wants to "protect presidential privilege"… https://t.co/5SlnlyEMzg 20 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon [Video]Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial [Video]'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

U.S. President Donald Trump said it is up to the Senate to decide whether former national security adviser John Bolton testifies in the impeachment trial, but added &apos;we have to protect..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.