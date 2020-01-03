'Protect presidential privilege' -Trump on Senate trial

When asked by a reporter on Thursday (January 9) if he had a 'problem with John Bolton testifying in the Senate impeachment trial,' Trump responded by saying "always got along with him.

He didn't get along with some of our people but that's really going to be up to the Senate." U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said she would transmit the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump when she is ready, adding that House Democrats still need to see the Senate's planned rules for the impeachment trial.

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives last month charged Trump with abusing his power for personal gain by pressuring Ukraine to announce a corruption investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democrat seeking to challenge Trump in November's presidential election.

It also charged the Republican president with obstructing Congress by directing administration officials and agencies not to cooperate with lawmakers' impeachment inquiry.

Pelosi, however, did not immediately send the articles over to the Senate, where Trump's fellow Republicans control the chamber and would lead the trial.

Democrats have been pressing for guarantees that the Senate proceedings will allow witness testimony, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to defer any decision on witnesses until after the trial starts.