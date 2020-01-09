Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senior royals demand a 'workable solution' for Harry and Meghan's future

Senior royals have asked aides to work "at pace" with governments and Prince Harry and Meghan's...
SBS - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineReuters IndiaReuters


Prince Harry and Meghan: Queen asks staff to find solution with Sussexes

The Royal Family is said to be "hurt" by Harry and Meghan's decision to "step back" from their roles.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives [Video]Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives The presenter is an executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:21Published

EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals? [Video]EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals?

They&apos;ve announced that they&apos;re stepping back from senior roles in the royal family, but are Prince Harry and Meghan trying to have their cake and eat it? David Doyle reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.