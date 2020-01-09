Global  

U.K. Media Responds to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Move | THR News

Coverage also focuses on Queen Elizabeth II's reaction to the couple's decision, which was described as disappointment by some and "fury" by others.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle news – live: Royal crisis escalates as Duchess of Sussex flies back to Canada amid reports media pressure forced 'bolt from the blue' announcement

Follow latest updates in wake of shock announcement
Independent - Published

These are some of the most hilarious social media reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family

*Drama drama drama... * Last night came the gob smacking news that Prince Harry and his wife...
Now - Published


Petra RT @ABC: Amy Schumer shared a photo of her husband pushing her in a wheelchair on the beach, with the caption, "Chris and I are formally st… 43 minutes ago

Felice de Sena Micheli Social media responds hilariously to Prince Harry, Meghan's new roles - ABC News - https://t.co/8y528pG3dT via @ABC 4 hours ago


Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit [Video]Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit

Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, announced they would step back from the royal family. According to CNN, they are pulling back from their royal duties and working toward becoming..

