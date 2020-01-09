Global  

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

U.S. Investigators Confident Iran Shot Down Passenger Jet

New evidence indicates the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed this week was shot out of the sky by an Iranian missile.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini reports.
Ukraine passenger jet was likely shot down by Iran: Pentagon

The Pentagon is preparing to announce that it is "highly likely" a passenger jet that crashed shortly...
Brisbane Times - Published


Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet [Video]Iran ‘Likely’ Shot Down Passenger Jet

U.S. intelligence officials say it is “highly likely” Iran shot down a passenger jet by accident, killing all 167 people on board.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:35Published

Special Report: U.S. Officials Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Jet [Video]Special Report: U.S. Officials Confident Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Jet

U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet on the same day they fired missiles at U.S. air bases in Iraq, CBS News reported. The shoot down may have been a mistake.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:49Published

