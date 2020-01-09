Change is on the way for the Vigo County Highway Department

Project" remains "on-hold".
"change is on the horizon"..
"for the vigo county highway garage".
Commissioner "brendan kearns says"..
It's important "to stay ahead".
"he says"..
"some re-structuring" may help with that.
"the commissioners" are asking "the county council" to approve a plan "to add new positions" to the highway department.
"kearns says"..
"those positions" will help bring things up-to-date and create "a more efficient operation".
"he says"..
In the end ..
They're looking out "for people living here".
/////// ////// "we want to improve our quality of life in vigo county.
Having good roads, good safe roads, is part of that."
////// commissioners did "not" re- appoint the highway superintendent "dan bennett".
Assistant superintendent..
"bobby james"..
Will assume those