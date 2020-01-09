Global  

Change is on the way for the Vigo County Highway Department

Project" remains "on-hold".

"change is on the horizon"..

"for the vigo county highway garage".

Commissioner "brendan kearns says"..

It's important "to stay ahead".

"he says"..

"some re-structuring" may help with that.

"the commissioners" are asking "the county council" to approve a plan "to add new positions" to the highway department.

"kearns says"..

"those positions" will help bring things up-to-date and create "a more efficient operation".

"he says"..

In the end ..

They're looking out "for people living here".

/////// ////// "we want to improve our quality of life in vigo county.

Having good roads, good safe roads, is part of that."

////// commissioners did "not" re- appoint the highway superintendent "dan bennett".

Assistant superintendent..

"bobby james"..

Will assume those




