Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo's body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Jillian Michaels is speaking her truth and the internet is not here for it. On Wednesday morning,...

Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her comments about Lizzo’s weight, writing in a tweet that she...

WGNO Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/O5w3ZaCA8l 4 hours ago

WGN TV News Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/D9Vy8t7Irs 2 hours ago

BigMil So she can't talk about Fat women doing better for themselves. She's being honest, and people got***hurt for her… https://t.co/vNX2SfY618 1 hour ago