Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Jillian Michaels Slammed For Lizzo Comments

Lizzo&apos;s body positivity is an issue for Jillian Michaels, according to CNN.com.

Jillian Michaels Doubles Down on Lizzo Comments: ‘I Would Hope We Prioritize Our Health’

Jillian Michaels Doubles Down on Lizzo Comments: ‘I Would Hope We Prioritize Our Health’Jillian Michaels is doubling down on her comments about Lizzo’s weight, writing in a tweet that she...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizExtra


Why Jillian Michaels Is Facing Backlash for Her Comments on Lizzo's Body

Jillian Michaels is speaking her truth and the internet is not here for it. On Wednesday morning,...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just JaredAceShowbizExtra



SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete Jillian Michaels Slammed for Comments About Lizzo’s Bod | https://t.co/cS8baaPrjs https://t.co/AvLotM5I4W 29 minutes ago

FarrahFazal

F A R R A H F A Z A L Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/m2xtlej964 39 minutes ago

BigMil7

BigMil So she can't talk about Fat women doing better for themselves. She's being honest, and people got***hurt for her… https://t.co/vNX2SfY618 1 hour ago

lulubir67298641

lulubird Jillian Michaels asked why people are ‘celebrating’ Lizzo’s body. Critics slammed her as ‘fatphobic.’ https://t.co/n1WHuxhptn 2 hours ago

RichCruseOnTV

Rich Cruse Jillian Michaels Slammed for Comments About #Lizzo’s Bod | https://t.co/tcJkR58EGl https://t.co/okTRkobHuY @extratv 2 hours ago

WGNNews

WGN TV News Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/D9Vy8t7Irs 2 hours ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Lizzo's body positivity is usually celebrated, but not by Jillian Michaels.​ https://t.co/O5w3ZaCA8l 4 hours ago

RachelS41079917

Rachel Sinclair RT @CTVNews: Jillian Michaels slammed for comments about Lizzo's weight https://t.co/uyaW5MsY86 https://t.co/rFcLUlQUr2 4 hours ago


Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo [Video]Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo

Jillian Michaels Slammed for Body Shaming Lizzo. In a new interview, the 'Biggest Loser' trainer said people should be celebrating the singer's music, not her appearance. Why are we celebrating her..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight [Video]Fitness Guru Faces Backlash For Comments About Lizzo's Weight

Personal fitness expert Jillian Michaels is taking flak for her remarks about pop star Lizzo. Why are we celebrating her body? Why does it matter? Why aren't we celebrating her music? It isn't going..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

