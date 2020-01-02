Man accused of threatening to kill President Trump

INVESTIGATORS SAY HE MADEMULTIPLE THREATS TO KILLPRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP INRESPONSE TO THE KILLING OFIRANIAN GENERAL SOLEIMANI.WPTV WAS THE FIRST TO BREAKTHIS STORY...AND NEWSCHANNEL5S RYAN HUGHES IS LIVE NEARMAR-A-LAGO WITH MORE ON HOW HEWAS CAUGHT.

RYAN?Investigators say thosethreats were made while thepresident was here in PalmBeach County for the holidays.The feds say the 26- year-oldwas armed an in a FacebookLive video...and it was aFacebook employee who tippedoff the Broward CountySheriff<< For seven minutes and 10seconds on FacebookLive....Investigators sayChauncy Lump went on a tirademaking multiple threats tokill President DonaldTrump...as the Commander inChief was in South FloridaAnnouncing the killing ofIranian General Soleimani.

The26-year-old securityofficer...dressed in a prisonjumpsuit inside courtThursday...his handscuffed...and now facingfederal charges.“To ensurethis person has a potential tocarry out this threat we haveto apprehend this individualand take them off thestreets” Former FBI SpecialAgent Stuart Kaplan sayspeople do not understand theconsequences of onlinethreats...and the feds andpolice take them seriously.

Inthis case...according to courtdocuments...Lump went live onFacebook under the nameBlackMan vs America for morethan seven minutes...makingthe threats with white creamon his face, a towel on hishead wrapped like a turban,and what appeared to be ashower curtain over his body.“Coupled with an AK-47 and theextent to which thisindividual went online tolivestream it, we have to takeit seriously and we have toarrest this person” Lump alsoallegedly threatened to blowup Broward County if hecouldnpresident...accusing him ofkilling his leader.Investigators say Lumprecorded the video inside thisapartment in Broward onJanuary 3rd....and allegedlytold detectives the threatswere meant to be a joke.