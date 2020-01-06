Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran.

This comes days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines.

This only reflects the deep divide in Congress between Democrats and Trump’s fellow Republicans.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.



Recent related news from verified sources

House votes to limit Trump's ability to launch military operations on Iran

The House of Representatives has voted to limit Donald Trump's ability wage war against Iran.
Independent - Published Also reported by •ReutersDelawareonlineFrance 24Reuters IndiaSifyJerusalem Post


Trump tests Congress’ war powers with strike against Iran

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s confrontation with Iran is posing a gut check for...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

House limits President Trump's war power [Video]House limits President Trump's war power

Congress would have to approve any use of force.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:42Published

U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability [Video]U.S. House votes to limit Trump's war waging ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.