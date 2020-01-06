U.S. House Votes To Limit Trump's War Waging Ability

The U.S. House of Representatives has just passed a resolution, reports Reuters.

It is to rein in President Donald Trump’s ability to engage in military conflict against Iran.

This comes days after he ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

As voting continued, the tally was 224-194, largely along party lines.

This only reflects the deep divide in Congress between Democrats and Trump’s fellow Republicans.