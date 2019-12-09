Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFL 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:20s - Published Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFL Sabrina Scali noticed the NHL sells playing cards, and each deck has a problem: The queens only had pom-poms. They carry proper hockey sticks now. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports. 0

