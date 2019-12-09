Global  

Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFL

Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFL

Little Girl Plays Her Cards Right For Big Change In The Face Of The NFL

Sabrina Scali noticed the NHL sells playing cards, and each deck has a problem: The queens only had pom-poms. They carry proper hockey sticks now.

CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.
