Study: Raising Minimum Wage Cuts Suicide Rate

An increase in the minimum wage could help prevent thousands of suicides every year among workers with a high school degree or less, especially during times when unemployment rates are higher.
US$1 Dollar Increase In Minimum Wage Linked To 3.5-6% Fall In Suicide Rate

A US$1 increase in the minimum wage is linked to a fall in the suicide rate of between 3.5 and 6%...
Eurasia Review - Published


