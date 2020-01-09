Global  

Questions Remain Following Announcement By Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are stepping away from their official roles as part of the royal family and will begin dividing their time between England and North America.

They also said they would work toward becoming what they called "financially independent."
