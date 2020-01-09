Questions Remain Following Announcement By Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced Wednesday that they are stepping away from their official roles as part of the royal family and will begin dividing their time between England and North America.
They also said they would work toward becoming what they called "financially independent."
After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be "stepping back" from their royal duties and splitting their time between Britain and North America, the tourism department for Ocean City,..