House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31

House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31House of Commons passes Brexit bill for UK departure from EU on January 31
Lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exit

Lawmakers approve Brexit bill, UK on course for Jan 31 exitLONDON (AP) — Britain passed a major milestone on the road to Brexit when the House of Commons on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Japan Today


After years of turmoil, British MPs finally approve historic Brexit deal

Britain’s House of Commons has given its final approval to the bill authorising the country’s...
SBS - Published Also reported by •France 24



Sophie02928895

Sophie RT @BreitbartLondon: Just 1,295 Days After the Referendum, Brexit Deal Finally Passes House of Commons https://t.co/4t505dQ4Fe 53 seconds ago

BreitbartLondon

Breitbart London Just 1,295 Days After the Referendum, Brexit Deal Finally Passes House of Commons https://t.co/4t505dQ4Fe 19 minutes ago

BabushkaThe

☀️TheRealBabushka ☀️ RT @darrengrimes_: Brexit is coming home lads. The Withdrawal Agreement Bill has finally passed the House of Commons by 330 to 231 at its… 38 minutes ago

tonyhalpin

Tony Halpin RT @RosMathieson: “Parliamentary politics is boring. But wider politics isn’t. We have the governing party and possibly the opposition part… 39 minutes ago

VABIS730S

vabis730T RT @Ruptly: #UK House of Commons passes #Brexit bill https://t.co/SEdGj2T8br 39 minutes ago

102Amadeus

Steph 🇪🇺 #Rejoin #FBPE RT @JulienHoez: Don't be misled: this is only the end of the beginning #Brexit Via @euronews https://t.co/KlZHqnC5lw 52 minutes ago

AmandaPanda8309

Mandy4Trump❤️❤️❤️❤️ RT @MikeThePlumbe10: What GREAT NEWS! https://t.co/IN9NwzsKDf 57 minutes ago

TheLeftWingUK

The Left Wing UK Johnson’s Brexit bill passes without a single Labour vote in favour The House of Commons has approved Boris Johnso… https://t.co/nxG4Bn6S4k 58 minutes ago


House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31 [Video]House Of Commons Passes Brexit Legislation To Leave EU On Jan. 31

Lawmakers voted 330 to 231 to approve the the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill that allows the U.K. to leave the EU.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons [Video]Brexit a step closer as Withdrawal Bill clears House of Commons

The UK’s exit from the European Union moved a step closer after Boris Johnson’s Brexit Bill cleared the Commons. The European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill was given a third reading by 330..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

