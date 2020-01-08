Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 26:36s - Published Breaking: Iran denies missiles caused Ukrainian plane crash Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation head has denied accusations that one of its missiles mistakenly brought down a Ukrainian plane near Tehran's airport on Wednesday.

Grief and mourning after Ukrainian plane crash in Iran kills 176 Both Canada and the United States called for a full investigation to determine the cause of the...

AP Top Stories January 8 A Here's the latest for Wednesday January 8th: Iranian missiles fired at bases housing US troops;

