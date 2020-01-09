Global  

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober

Brad Pitt thanked fellow star Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober during an acceptance speech at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala on Wednesday.
Brad Pitt thanks Bradley Cooper for helping him get sober: 'Every day has been happier ever since'

'I love you, and thank you,' actor says
Brad Pitt's Most Candid Quotes About Sobriety and Addiction

Brad Pitt recently credited fellow actor Bradley Cooper with helping him get sober, in a touching,...
Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety [Video]Brad Pitt credits Bradley Cooper for his sobriety

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor said he got sober because of Cooper after receiving best support actor award at the National Board of Review gala.

Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober [Video]Brad Pitt Credits Bradley Cooper For Helping Him Get Sober

Bradley Cooper presents Brad Pitt with the Best Supporting Actor Award at the National Board of Review Awards Gala, where Pitt reveals the "A Star Is Born" actor helped him get sober.

