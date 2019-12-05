Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Andrew Yang Edition

Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 05:05s - Published < > Embed
How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Andrew Yang Edition

How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Andrew Yang Edition

The Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang tries his hand in this politics edition of our Cartoon Caption Contest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AreHeartbeat

🌂 WeAreTheHeartbeatOfYang 🧢 RT @NewYorker: Andrew Yang tries his hand in this politics edition of our Cartoon Caption Contest. https://t.co/qXt5SnNsEu https://t.co/v7L… 45 minutes ago

CurtainsAnnie

Annie Curtains How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Andrew Yang Edition https://t.co/cHSqjyvNwR 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Danny DeVito Edition [Video]How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: Danny DeVito Edition

The actor, producer, and director, Danny DeVito tries his hand at our Cartoon Caption Contest.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 07:11Published

How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: “Sesame Street” Edition [Video]How to Write a New Yorker Cartoon Caption: “Sesame Street” Edition

Elmo, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby, of Sesame Street, team up to tackle The New Yorker’s cartoon-caption contest.

Credit: The New Yorker     Duration: 07:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.