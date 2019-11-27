Global  

Ormsby leads Hong Kong Open at halfway stage

Wade Ormsby leads the Hong Kong Open after two rounds, with British Open champion Shane Lowry just four shots back.
SHANE LOWRY APPROACH TO THE 9TH SETS UP BIRDIE STORY: Wade Ormsby of Australia shot a four-under-par round of 66 to hold a one-shot lead at the Hong Kong Open on Friday (January 10).

Ormsby, the 2017 champion, who had co-led with Japan's Tomoharu Otsuki on five-under after the first round, made six birdies and two bogeys to give him a 36-hole total of nine-under 131 and a two-shot lead over India's SSP Chawrasia who shot a 63 late in the day.

Another Australian, Travis Smyth, shared third one shot further back after a round of 68, along with Thais Jazz Janewattananond (66) and Gunn Charoenkul (67) as well as Shiv Kapur of India (66).

British Open champion Shane Lowry of Ireland was in a group of eight golfers four shots behind Ormsby after a round of 66.

Otsuki, the first round co-leader, dropped back to a share of 15th after a round of 71.

