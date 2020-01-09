Global  

Tehran plane crash: US, UK Canada believe Iran is responsible | OneIndia news

Days after the Tehran plane crash that killed all 176 on board, multiple US officials have claimed that Iran accidentally shot down the plane with missiles it was possibly directing at US air bases in Iraq.

It is being reported that the airline was trying to make its way back to the airport.

As per verification done by the New York Times, the surroundings that the video was shot in does appear similar to the Iranian suburb of Parand and the Ukrainian plane crashed just north of this suburb.
